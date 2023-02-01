 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces setting up of 157 nursing colleges

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

This is in line with 157 medical colleges established over the last 9 years, FM said in her Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her fifth Budget.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget 2023 that 157 nursing colleges will be established by the government at core locations or places where 157 new medical colleges have been set up over the last 9 years by the government.

The Centre had recently also tied up with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India, a body of private hospitals, to impart better training to nurses.

The move for enhancing the quality of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, comes after the push earlier given by the government on raising MBBS and Post-Graduation (Medicine) seats in the country.

Catch all Budget 2023 LIVE updates here