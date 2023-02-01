English
    Budget

    Budget 2023: FM lines up measures to ensure India Inc clears dues to MSMEs on time

    To ensure that the long-standing demand to mitigate delayed payment issues is met, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid down strict rules to make sure corporates can claim deduction only once payments to MSMEs are cleared.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the 2023 Union Budget

    Micro, small and medium enterprises got a major boost in the Budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposing an allocation of Rs 22,138 crore for the sector for 2023-24. And, that was not all, there were more benefits rolled out for the sector.

    To ensure that the long-standing demand to mitigate delayed payment issues is met, the FM laid down strict rules to make sure corporates can claim deduction only once payments to MSMEs are cleared.

    While announcing a supplemental collateral-free credit scheme for MSMEs on February 1, Sitharaman once again discussed the issue of India Inc delaying payments to small businesses. To ensure MSMEs get paid in time, she announced that tax deductions will only be allowed for expenses incurred on making payments to them, only after the dues are actually cleared.

