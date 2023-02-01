Budget 2023: FM lines up measures to ensure India Inc clears dues to MSMEs on time

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the 2023 Union Budget

Micro, small and medium enterprises got a major boost in the Budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposing an allocation of Rs 22,138 crore for the sector for 2023-24. And, that was not all, there were more benefits rolled out for the sector.

To ensure that the long-standing demand to mitigate delayed payment issues is met, the FM laid down strict rules to make sure corporates can claim deduction only once payments to MSMEs are cleared.

While announcing a supplemental collateral-free credit scheme for MSMEs on February 1, Sitharaman once again discussed the issue of India Inc delaying payments to small businesses. To ensure MSMEs get paid in time, she announced that tax deductions will only be allowed for expenses incurred on making payments to them, only after the dues are actually cleared.

Calling MSMEs the growth engines of the Indian economy, the finance minister said: “To support MSMEs in timely receipt of payments, I propose to allow deductions for expenditure incurred on payments made to them only when payments are actually made.”

This will include payments made to MSMEs within the ambit of Section 43B of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Act, and will be allowed on an accrual basis only once the payment is made within the deadline mentioned under the said Act.

Earlier in September 2022, Sitharaman issued a stern reminder and asked corporates to clear their dues to MSMEs within 45 days.

Notably, Section 15 of the MSMED Act makes payments to MSMEs mandatory within the time mentioned in the written agreement, which cannot exceed 45 days. In case of the absence of any written agreement, payments must be made within 15 days, Business Standard reported.

“Micro enterprises with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore and certain professionals with a turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh can avail the benefit of presumptive taxation. I propose to provide enhanced limits of Rs 3 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively, to taxpayers whose tax receipts are no more than 5 percent of total receipts,” she said in her 2023 Budget speech.