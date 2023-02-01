English
    Budget 2023: FM announces PM-VIKAS scheme to empower artisans, traditional craftsmen

    The initiative will enable the country’s artisans to improve the quality, scale, and reach of their products, integrating them with the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) value chain.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a newly-conceptualised initiative called the PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman) to empower skilled people who are engaged in various traditional professions. Under the initiative, skilled artisans and traditional craftsmen will get support from the Government in the form of skilling, technology, credit, and more.

    Meenakshi Lekhi, Mos for External Affairs and Culture, defined the initiative as a “landmark”. She said: “A landmark initiative to support and strengthen our traditional artisans and craftspeople who have brought great renown for India for centuries. Empowering and integrating them with the MSME value chain will reinvigorate India’s heritage of art and craft.

    The initiative is slated to benefit a large number of people in the
    country by enabling artisans to improve the quality, scale, and reach of their products, integrating them with the Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) value chain, the FM said in her Budget speech.

    "Traditional craftsmen have brought recognition to India for centuries. A package of assistance for them has been conceptualised. The new scheme will enable them to integrate them with MSME value chain," Sitharaman said.