 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: Fiscal house has to be in order, inflation is biggest macro threat, says India Ratings’ Devendra Pant

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Jan 26, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Budget 2023 expectations: While the RBI has raised rates sharply, fiscal deficit also needs to come down to ensure inflation remains in check, according to the chief economist at India Ratings & Research.

Devendra Pant, Chief Economist and Head - Public Finance, India Ratings & Research

India should aim to keep the fiscal house in order as a part of the wider efforts by authorities to ensure that the economy is buffered from the impact of price rises, according to Devendra Pant, Chief Economist and Head - Public Finance at India Ratings & Research, a Fitch Group company.

“The biggest risk which generally people brush under the carpet is inflation. If you don’t take care of inflation at the right time, it is going to hit economies very badly,” Pant told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“The other side of the story is that the fiscal house has to be in order. Just like you can’t hike repo endlessly, because that will kill demand, the fiscal deficit also has to correct because fiscal policy’s impact on inflation is instantaneous, whereas monetary policy’s impact is lagged.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1 amid expectations she will keep up capital expenditure, while lowering the budget gap which has ballooned since the pandemic hit.