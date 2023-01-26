 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice: This wealth manager feels fiscal deficit for FY23 may be lower than government's own estimate

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 26, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

"Budget 2023 should ideally further that exercise in bringing industry friendly policies that can bolster overall Economic growth."

The reforms industry is rooting for in the Budget range from measures aimed at boosting consumption and capital expenditure to spurring investment and innovation.

The tax collection during the last nine months has been quite robust and much ahead of the budget estimates for the current year. Hence, there is a good possibility that the government may have a fiscal deficit number which is lower than the budgeted and that could be a positive surprise, Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth Management told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The managing director feels that if the budget signals higher growth, estimates for the next year are in line with expectations and there is no significant hike in taxes, the market should give a thumbs up and welcome Budget announcements.

Raghvendra, who has over 27 years of corporate experience and a deep knowledge of the financial markets, believes while there is a good probability that 2023 may also see good returns, the returns shall be more stock specific and not so much at a broader market level. Edited excerpts:

Do you think Budget 2023 will focus on populist measures ahead of state elections or it will be growth oriented?