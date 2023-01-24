English
    Daily Voice: Ahead of Budget 2023, fiscal consolidation and nature of government expenditure under the spotlight

    "Achieving the balance between fiscal prudence and supporting long-term growth and investments in the economy should be the priority of the Finance Minister"

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    January 24, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
    Tejas Gutka of Tata Mutual Fund

    India's economic recovery from the COVID lows continues at a reasonable pace, feels Tejas Gutka of Tata Mutual Fund. He remains positive on the cyclical sectors like banking, real estate, automobiles, capital goods, building materials and industrials.

    Tejas is currently the fund manager for Tata India Tax Savings Fund and Tata Housing Opportunities Fund. In an interview with , he said that achieving the balance between fiscal prudence and supporting long-term growth, and investments in the economy should be the priority of the Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2023.

    On the equity market, Tejas with a diverse experience of over 15 years in the equity and fixed income markets says based on historic market performance and current valuations, it would be safe to say that near term returns would be below long-term average. Edited excerpts:

    Do you think the government will not tinker with capital gains tax as well as direct taxes in Budget 2023?

    Tejas Gutka
    Fund Manager|Tata Mutual Fund