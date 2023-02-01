Budget 2023: First-of-its-kind green energy transmission line from Ladakh to Haryana announced

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced India’s first mega renewable energy transmission line project from Ladakh to Haryana in the 2023 Budget.

“The Inter-state transmission system for evacuation and grid integration of 13 GW renewable energy from Ladakh will be constructed with an investment of Rs 20,700 crore including central support of Rs 8,300 crore,” Sitharaman said.

She announced this project as part of the government’s seven priority sectors. This renewable energy transmission line project was put under the “green growth” priority sector through which the government aims to make a green transition across major sectors of the economy.

On January 16, 2023, Moneycontrol reported that the Union Budget is likely to include a renewable energy transmission project from Ladakh.

The green energy transmission corridor is being planned between Pang in Ladakh and Kaithal in Haryana and is likely to span 900 kilometres. The corridor is being planned specifically to evacuate at least 13 gigawatts (GW) of power from the 10 GW renewable energy (RE) park being planned in Leh and another 4 GW through wind energy systems to be built in the union territory. The RE park in Ladakh is a marquee project; it was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018-19. Officials involved in the project said the transmission line will also have a 12 GWh battery energy storage component. Related stories Budget 2023 | Ayushman Bharat may cater to India's missing middle - Report

Finance Minister Sitharaman chairs first pre-Budget 2023 consultation

ECL approach for provisions will lead to sustainable loan growth, increase due-diligence, bankers sa... This comes at a time when India has set a target to have an installed capacity of 500 GW by 2030. Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew Power said for the clean energy sector, there are several welcome announcements. “Support for Battery Energy Storage Systems (requested by ReNew Power during pre-budget consultations), the transmission infrastructure to evacuate power from Ladakh, the allocation for biogas to energy projects and the initiatives for the scrapping of old vehicles of the central and state governments are all significant steps in the right direction. The budget will give a thrust to accelerating clean energy in India and ReNew Power is committed to supporting the Government of India in this endeavour," he said.

Sweta Goswami