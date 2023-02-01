Budget 2023: First-of-its-kind green energy transmission line from Ladakh to Haryana announced

Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her shortest Budget speech on February 1.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced India’s first mega renewable energy transmission line project from Ladakh to Haryana in the 2023 Budget.

“The Inter-state transmission system for evacuation and grid integration of 13 GW renewable energy from Ladakh will be constructed with an investment of Rs 20,700 crore including central support of Rs 8,300 crore,” Sitharaman said.

She announced this project as part of the government’s seven priority sectors. This renewable energy transmission line project was put under the “green growth” priority sector through which the government aims to make a green transition across major sectors of the economy.

On January 16, 2023, Moneycontrol reported that the Union Budget is likely to include a renewable energy transmission project from Ladakh.

The green energy transmission corridor is being planned between Pang in Ladakh and Kaithal in Haryana and is likely to span 900 kilometres. The corridor is being planned specifically to evacuate at least 13 gigawatts (GW) of power from the 10 GW renewable energy (RE) park being planned in Leh and another 4 GW through wind energy systems to be built in the union territory.

The RE park in Ladakh is a marquee project; it was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018-19. Officials involved in the project said the transmission line will also have a 12 GWh battery energy storage component.

This comes at a time when India has set a target to have an installed capacity of 500 GW by 2030.