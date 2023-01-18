 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Finance Ministry seeks expenditure proposals for final supplementary demands for grants

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

The final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 is proposed to be placed before Parliament in the ensuing session, the ministry said in an office memorandum.

Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, the finance ministry has sought expenditure proposals for the second and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants from various ministries and departments.

The two-part Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and the final Supplementary Demands for Grants are likely to be presented in the second leg of the session.

The cases that would be eligible to be incorporated under such demands include those where advances from the Contingency Fund of India have been granted.

Besides, payments against court decree would be included as well as cases where the finance ministry has specifically advised moving the supplementary demand in the winter session, the memorandum said.

"While processing proposals for supplementary Grants, the Grant controlling authority must invariably identify savings within the Grant so that the infructuous or inflated Supplementary Demands are weeded out and the eventuality of surrender after obtaining a Supplementary Grant is avoided," it added.