Budget 2023: Finance Minister Sitharaman strikes a fine balance. There's something for everyone

The common man grins wider today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given them a much needed reprieve in the form of lower tax outgo if they opt for the voluntary personal tax regime.

Pundits would also be glad that Sitharaman has struck a fine balance between addressing citizens and business needs while ensuring that the fiscal consolidation path is adhered to.

Businesses are glad that there were no shocks and Sitharaman’s steady hands continued to guide them through what could be a turbulent 2023.

Despite the tax recast or capex boosts, the farm sector didn't fall off the priority list of the finance minister, and romped home with higher spending outlay and more schemes.

Sitharaman had the tough task of balancing several competing needs while inflation kept pinching the pockets of the middle class and small firms still trying to wriggle out of the pandemic blues. A closer read of her speech reveals that there is something for nearly everyone in the Budget 2023-24. Related stories Buy Laxmi Organic Industries; target of Rs 376: KR Choksey

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 572: KR Choksey

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 260: Geojit While the new personal income tax regime has been made more attractive by raising the tax rebate and tweaking the slabs favourably, the capex momentum has been maintained, which will eventually force the private sector to follow suit. “This is pretty much a Budget which defines the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal very clearly. Budget focus is on both consumption and investment demand,” Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General at CII, said. “Investment demand will get crowded with maintenance of the capex push. She is also stuck to the fiscal glide path, which is also very important.” The Budget 2023 encapsulates a people-centric agenda at its forefront, according to Rajat Bose, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. “The impetus appears to be on sustainable economic development, unleashing the true potential of youth by facilitating opportunities, strengthening macro- economic stability and focusing on untapped sectors such as tourism and green growth.”

Mrigank Dhaniwala is Associate Editor - Economy at Moneycontrol. Mrigank has 16 years of experience as a reporter, copy and news editor across print, online and wire media. He has reported on Indian and Southeast Asian economies, monetary and fiscal policies, and the bond and FX markets.