Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman silent on PSB privatisation agenda

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 did not give any updates on the crucial bank privatisation plan that was first announced in the 2021 Union Budget.

More than an hour into the Budget 2023 speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has not touched upon any key banking sector reforms including the long-held promise of privatisation of public sector banks.

The bank privatisation plan has remained on paper for many years. Except in the case of IDBI Bank, where the process is on for government exit, there is no progress on the bank privatisation plan.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections and considering the politically sensitive nature of the move, the Government was expected to keep mum on the bank privatisation issue.