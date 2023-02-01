Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman silent on PSB privatisation agenda
In the February 2021 Union Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to privatise two PSBs. However, except in the case of IDBI Bank, there has been no progress yet
February 01, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
New fixed income scheme for women
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 did not give any updates on the crucial bank privatisation plan that was first announced in the 2021 Union Budget.
More than an hour into the Budget 2023 speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has not touched upon any key banking sector reforms including the long-held promise of privatisation of public sector banks.
The bank privatisation plan has remained on paper for many years. Except in the case of IDBI Bank, where the process is on for government exit, there is no progress on the bank privatisation plan.
Ahead of the 2024 general elections and considering the politically sensitive nature of the move, the Government was expected to keep mum on the bank privatisation issue.
India has 12 state-run banks post a mega-merger initiated two years ago when 10 PSBs were merged into four. The crucial Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill is yet to be tabled in Parliament. According to industry sources, the government is likely to put PSB privatisation on hold ahead of state and 2024 general elections.
In January 2023, the NITI Aayog suggested privatization of two lenders. But the government has not shared the names of the two banks. India’s powerful bank trade unions are against privatisation. They argue that privatising banks will lead to job losses in the industry.
However, one must remember that privatisation of at least two PSBs was a key announcement in Sitharaman’s last budget. A year later, this is nowhere discussed. Is bank privatisation totally off the agenda or is the FM keeping the big announcement to the last?