Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman's saree was handwoven in Karnataka

The maroon colour saree that Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore while presenting the Union Budget on Wednesday is Karnataka's Dharwad region's hand-woven 'Ilkal' silk saree with traditional 'Kasuti' work.

Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

Kasuti is a traditional form of folk embroidery craft, with a geographical indication (GI) tag, said to be unique to Dharwad region.

The hand-made kasuti work generally includes embroidery work of chariots, elephants, temple 'gopura', peacocks, deer, and lotus.

PTI