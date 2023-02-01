English
    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to address RBI board on Feb 11

    During the address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be highlighting the key points of the 2023 Union Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap and high capital expenditure plan

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to address the Reserve Bank of India's central board on February 11 and highlight key points of the Union Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap and high capital expenditure plan.

    The post-budget meeting has been scheduled for February 11 where Sitharaman would be addressing the board members and talk about announcements made in the Budget 2023-24 to perk up growth in view of geopolitical tension and tightening interest environment by central banks across the world, sources said.

    It is customary for the finance minister to address the Reserve Bank of India board after the budget.

    "The revised estimate of the total receipts other than borrowings is Rs 24.3 lakh crore, of which the net tax receipts are Rs 20.9 lakh crore. The revised estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 41.9 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about Rs 7.3 lakh crore," she said in her Budget speech on Wednesday.