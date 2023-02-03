Budget 2023: Watch out for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s exclusive interview

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023-24 stood out for her deft balancing act. While the finance ministry reiterated the medium-term fiscal deficit target, it also did not let up on recent year’s fiscal boost.

It shied away from outright populist measures, easing the food and fertliser subsidies after several years of elevated spends. On the other hand, it nudged taxpayers to move to the new personal income tax regime which makes tax administration simpler.

The budget speech highlighted that India is being recognised as the ‘bright star’ with its 7 percent growth this fiscal year being the highest among all the major economies, in spite of the massive slowdown globally caused by Covid-19 and a war.

The Indian economy is on the right track, and despite a time of challenges, heading towards a bright future, Sitharaman said in her budget speech. Bond markets cheered her fiscal rectitude and industry has had no complaints with a budget that focusses on what matters.

However, several questions remain unanswered.

- What is the government’s strategy to make India a larger and more prosperous economy in the coming years?

- Would macroeconomic stability concerns continue to be the overriding factor as we head into several state elections as well as general elections early next year?

- Would the government eventually do away with the old personal income tax regime?

- What is the status of asset monetization pipeline and the public enterprise policy implementation?

These and several other such issues would be tackled in the big Network 18 exclusive, where Group Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Rahul Joshi will interview Finance Minister Nirmala Sitrharaman on the Budget 2023.