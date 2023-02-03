English
    Budget 2023: Watch out for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s exclusive interview

    Tune in to Moneycontrol at 2:00 pm on February 3 for the interview with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a big Network 18 exclusive.

    February 03, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023-24 stood out for her deft balancing act. While the finance ministry reiterated the medium-term fiscal deficit target, it also did not let up on recent year’s fiscal boost.

    It shied away from outright populist measures, easing the food and fertliser subsidies after several years of elevated spends. On the other hand, it nudged taxpayers to move to the new personal income tax regime which makes tax administration simpler.

    The budget speech highlighted that India is being recognised as the ‘bright star’ with its 7 percent growth this fiscal year being the highest among all the major economies, in spite of the massive slowdown globally caused by Covid-19 and a war.