Budget 2023 | Finance Minister faces challenge of continuing capex push, Bibek Debroy says

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faces the challenge of continuing with the capital expenditure push amid sticky revenue expenditure and needs for fiscal consolidation, according to the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

“This government since May 2014 has been remarkably conservative fiscally. With the exception of the free food, which is an extension of the subsidized food scheme, there has been no increase in revenue expenditure as a result of Covid and its consequences. Instead, the government has increased capital expenditure,” Bibek Debroy said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

“The challenge before the finance minister, the challenge before anyone making the budget, is to ensure that that capital expenditure continues because that capital expenditure is necessary to directly trigger private investments and indirectly to even trigger consumption.”

The multiplier effects of capital expenditure are much more than that of revenue expenditure, the economist said, adding that revenue expenditure is always sticky downwards.

On the other hand, the fiscal deficit targets are important because the government has to be in a position to repay its debt, Debroy said.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is due to table her budget for the next financial year on February 1 amid expectations that she would narrow the fiscal deficit from this year’s target of 6.4 percent of gross domestic product.

Economists expect the finance minister to raise the budget capex target for the next financial year to Rs 9-9.5 lakh crore, about 20 percent rise from the budget estimate of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the current fiscal year. Buoyant tax revenues and likely higher than budgeted nominal GDP growth have widened the fiscal legroom this year. The finance ministry aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5 percent of GDP by fiscal year 2025-26.​

N Mahalakshmi

