Budget 2023: FHRAI pitches for infrastructure status to hospitality sector

PTI
Jan 26, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Budget 2023: In its pre-Budget demand, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said although industry status has been accorded to tourism and hospitality by many state governments, the incentives and privileges associated with an industry have not been conferred to the sector.

The hospitality sector needs to be accorded infrastructure status by the Centre to help it avail long-term funds under the RBI infrastructure lending norm criteria, according to Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India.

"The industry needs infrastructure status to be accorded by Government of India to enable the hospitality sector avail long-term funds under the RBI Infrastructure lending norm criteria," FHRAI Secretary General Jaison Chacko said in a statement.

This will enhance quality accommodation supply and therefore, stimulate higher global and domestic travel demand, he added.