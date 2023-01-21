Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Will Nirmala Sitharaman tinker with LTCG tax rates?

Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Dalal Street is a bit edgy about FM's call on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rates in Budget 2023. Tax experts feel any tinkering with LTCG tax rates could dampen investment sentiment. Britain provides an exemption up to GBP 12,300 for capital gains, beyond which the gains are taxed at 10 percent. LTCG gains are taxed at 15 percent in the US and in Thailand, while the rate goes up to 20 percent in Australia.

The debate is whether the FM will leave a considerable amount of wealth with investors to boost equity market sentiment or get her pound of flesh from recent gains.

Here are a few expectations on the current tax rate

-- An LTCG tax of 10 percent on all equity investments held for more than a year without indexation benefits. This will cover three classes of assets -- equity, non-equity financial assets and all others including real estate.

-- A holding period of two years for all financial investments, which would mean debt fund holdings may get their period reduced from the current three years.

-- Bring listed and unlisted equity holdings at par for taxation.

-- Reduce holding period requirement for debt mutual fund units to two years.

-- Capital gains from real estate transfer is exempt to the extent it is invested in government of India-specified bonds, subject to a limit of Rs 50 lakh. One of the expectations from the budget is that this limit be enhanced.

-- The above benefit can also be extended to all LTCG, instead of limiting it to only gains on sale of land or building.

-- The current regime does not entitle taxpayers to the rebate (of up to Rs 12,500) on tax payable on LTCG on the sale of listed equity shares, equity-oriented mutual fund units and units of REITs/ InvITs, which should be permitted.