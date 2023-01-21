Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Will Nirmala Sitharaman tinker with LTCG tax rates?

Budget 2023 expectations live: Destressing the complex capital gains tax regime ranks high among expectations from Union Budget 2023. Dalal Street is hoping for a simpler system, which would make it easy for investors to calculate tax costs and minimise litigation and disputes.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Dalal Street is a bit edgy about FM's call on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rates in Budget 2023. Tax experts feel any tinkering with LTCG tax rates could dampen investment sentiment. Britain provides an exemption up to GBP 12,300 for capital gains, beyond which the gains are taxed at 10 percent. LTCG gains are taxed at 15 percent in the US and in Thailand, while the rate goes up to 20 percent in Australia.
The debate is whether the FM will leave a considerable amount of wealth with investors to boost equity market sentiment or get her pound of flesh from recent gains.
Here are a few expectations on the current tax rate
-- An LTCG tax of 10 percent on all equity investments held for more than a year without indexation benefits. This will cover three classes of assets -- equity, non-equity financial assets and all others including real estate.
-- A holding period of two years for all financial investments, which would mean debt fund holdings may get their period reduced from the current three years.
-- Bring listed and unlisted equity holdings at par for taxation.
-- Reduce holding period requirement for debt mutual fund units to two years.
-- Capital gains from real estate transfer is exempt to the extent it is invested in government of India-specified bonds, subject to a limit of Rs 50 lakh. One of the expectations from the budget is that this limit be enhanced.
-- The above benefit can also be extended to all LTCG, instead of limiting it to only gains on sale of land or building.
-- The current regime does not entitle taxpayers to the rebate (of up to Rs 12,500) on tax payable on LTCG on the sale of listed equity shares, equity-oriented mutual fund units and units of REITs/ InvITs, which should be permitted.
Budget 2023 live updates: More Vande Bharat trains expected
Last Budget saw finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman laying out the grand plan of introducing 400 semi-high-speed, next-generation Vande Bharat trains in the next three years. This may go up in Budget 2023. The Centre is likely to unveil plans for another 400 new Vande Bharat trains and gradually replace all existing high-speed trains, including the Rajdhanis and Shatabdis, to increase the speed on major routes to over 180 kmph.
Budget 2023 live updates:
For the FM, keeping the present 19.5 per cent growth rate in income and corporate tax collections may be tough next fiscal given headwinds from a slowing world and high base effect.
Net direct taxes, made up of personal income tax and the tax levied on corporate earnings, have seen a record growth in current fiscal year, topping up the numbers projected in the Budget. The expected lower nominal GDP growth in 2023-24 on the back of threats of global recession could impact income tax collection. The net direct tax collection grew 19.55 per cent to Rs 12.31 lakh crore till January 10 -- which is 86.68 per cent of the Budget estimates for current fiscal year.
The forthcoming Budget will have revised revenue estimates for current fiscal year as well as tax collection estimates for the next year.
Budget 2023 expectations live: Aviation demands
The allocation for Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) may come down by as much as about 17 percent in the upcoming budget. Funding for UDAN is likely to fall to Rs 500-550 crore from about Rs 600 crore in each of the past two years. UDAN, which started in October 2016, provides viability gap funding, or grants, to airlines selected via a bidding process to operate flights on under-served or unserved routes.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates:
Budget may see incentives being extended for making toys, bicycles and leather and footwear as the Centre looks to expand production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to cover more high-employment potential sectors. India has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about Rs 2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, food products, high efficiency solar PV modules, advance chemistry cell and speciality steel.
PLI aims to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and create global champions in manufacturing, and it is yielding solid results. A proposal to extend PLI scheme benefits to different sectors such as toys and leather are at advanced stages of finalisation and there is a likelihood that it may figure in Budget, it is reported
Why are taxpayers wary of current CTR?
The current CTR may is not attractive for those who make contributions and investments, feel experts. Common benefits availed by the salaried such as HRA exemption, deduction for contribution to PF, health insurance premium, standard deduction on salary etc. are lost in lieu of reduced tax rates. Therefore, irrespective of the salary packages offered by organisations to individuals, they do not opt for the concessional tax regime.