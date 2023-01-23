Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Rationalised TDS structure, some relief for low, mid-income taxpayers expected

Budget 2023 live updates: The chances of Nirmala Sitharaman going for a blatant populist budget looks bleak amid moderating tax revenue, high committed revex, and market loans, Emkay Global Financial Services has said in a report.

On the revenue side, lower tax buoyancy could be partly countered by higher RBI dividend and still-healthy assumption of divestment proceeds.

Emkay says Budget faces acute policy trade-offs between nurturing a nascent growth recovery and diminishing fiscal space with challenging debt dynamics.

Rationalised TDS, more tax benefits

The Budget may give a more rationalised TDS framework to reduce the compliance burden for taxpayers, apart from a revamped concessional tax regime by providing additional benefits like standard deduction. Tax experts believe, Nirmala Sitharaman may provide some respite to low- and mid-income taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 20 lakh on the personal income tax side.

Uniformity in capital gains rates

There are chances of 'green' incentives to be brought in such as tax exemption to interest from green bonds and rationalisation of capital gains rates and holding periods could be expected in the Budget, to be unveiled in Parliament on February 1.