Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Rationalised TDS structure, some relief for low, mid-income taxpayers expected

Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Bankers and tax experts are hoping some form of relief will be brought in to make investments in FDs more lucrative and attract more investors given the shift to capital market instruments in the pandemic era. They are also expecting a less complicated capital gains taxation structure. The current set of rules involves complex calculations with different tax rates for different assets
Budget 2023 live updates: The chances of Nirmala Sitharaman going for a blatant populist budget looks bleak amid moderating tax revenue, high committed revex, and market loans, Emkay Global Financial Services has said in a report.
On the revenue side, lower tax buoyancy could be partly countered by higher RBI dividend and still-healthy assumption of divestment proceeds.
Emkay says Budget faces acute policy trade-offs between nurturing a nascent growth recovery and diminishing fiscal space with challenging debt dynamics.
Rationalised TDS, more tax benefits
The Budget may give a more rationalised TDS framework to reduce the compliance burden for taxpayers, apart from a revamped concessional tax regime by providing additional benefits like standard deduction. Tax experts believe, Nirmala Sitharaman may provide some respite to low- and mid-income taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 20 lakh on the personal income tax side.
Uniformity in capital gains rates
There are chances of 'green' incentives to be brought in such as tax exemption to interest from green bonds and rationalisation of capital gains rates and holding periods could be expected in the Budget, to be unveiled in Parliament on February 1.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates:
Market sees Budget 2023 Vande Bharat getting a big boost on February 1. Siemens last week bagged one its biggest order in the history of Rs 26,000 crore. The firm in partnership with RVNL is also the L1 bidder for Surat and Ahmedabad metro projects. Vande Bharat could be a Rs 1.7 trillion opportunity from the recently floated tenders. The initial tranche of 200 trains, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report, is an opportunity of Rs 60,000 crore.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates:
The farm sector is expecting tax breaks and monetary incentives such as subsidised credit facilities and interest rate subvention to agritech enterprises to offset losses from external threats.