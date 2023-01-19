Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Higher basic tax exemption limit, higher exemption from long-term gains tax on equity expected

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2023 on February 1, homebuyers will be watching. Homebuyers say high interest rates have dented affordability and is beginning to hurt their repayment capacity. They want the government to enhance the tax rebate on housing loan interest from Rs 2 lakh to at least Rs 7 lakh.
Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates : Nirmala Sitharaman may lower rates under her new direct tax regime and could introduce revised slabs in the upcoming Union Budget, due on February 1, to make new direct tax regime more attractive. It is reported that the Finance Ministry is likely to reduce 30 percent and 25 percent tax rate under the new regime as part of its efforts to make people slowly shift to a tax regime with no exemptions.
Tax expectations: The present tax slab has a basic exemption limit of ₹ 2.5 lakh for individual taxpayers, that has not seen any change since 2014-15. This essentially means individuals with income below this limit do not have to file their tax returns. This limit is expected to be increased to ₹ 5 lakh in the Budget 2023. Also India's taxpayers are hoping Nirmala Sitharaman willdouble standard deduction from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 1 lakh, keeping in mind the growing cost of living and rising inflation.
Income tax basics : While the new optional income tax scheme - announced in 2020 to make tax compliance simpler - offers lower headline taxation rates on annual income, experts say it is unattractive to many as it does not allow exemptions on housing rentals and insurance among other things. Income tax in the country is levied from a minimum individual earning of 500,000 rupees per year.
Budget 2023 Expectations Live: India may moderate divestment target for FY24
India is likely to set a conservative target for the funds it can raise through the disinvestment of state enterprises in fiscal 2024 after mop-up fell short this year, analysts said. "We pencil in divestment receipts of 350 billion Indian rupees ($4.30 billion) in 2022/23...For 2023/24, we factor in divestments of 500 billion rupees," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.
Budget 2023 expectations: Is it time to declutter Section 80C of Income Tax Act?
Experts feel that the section needs a review as the last one happened in 2014 and incomes have surged since then along with other contributions like provident fund. This has shrunk the space within 80C.
“The 80C bucket is cluttered now – there’s housing loan principal repaid, tax-saver fixed deposits, employees’ provident fund and so on, along with life insurance premium paid. Salaries have increased over the years and alongside, so have employees’ EPF contributions. This consumes a large part of the 80C limit,” said Vighnesh Shahane, MD and CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance.
Budget 2023 expectations: Sectorally with expectations of the FY24 Budget to remain capex-oriented, industrial and infrastructure should remain in focus. Power, railways, shipping, defence and roads remain favourable sectors.
-- Rajesh Cheruvu, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at LGT Wealth India
Budget 2023 facts:
Can the FM find a fix for India's love for gold?
As per some reports, upwards of 3000 kg of smuggled gold was seized in 2022, up from ~2400 kg in 2021, a 25 percent increase. Not only has this resulted in price distortions in the domestic market but has also cost the government in terms of lower duty and GST revenue.
High interest rates hurting, say homebuyers
With almost five lakh housing units stuck in various stages of construction across cities, homebuyers hope that Budget 2023 will focus on putting more money in their hands and introduce schemes that will help complete the ‘legacy’ real estate projects stalled for over a decade.
Homebuyers say high interest rates have dented affordability and is beginning to hurt their repayment capacity. They want the government to enhance the tax rebate on housing loan interest from Rs 2 lakh to at least Rs 7 lakh.
Startups expect a Budget boost
Boosting funding through Startup India programmes can help startups tide over the downturn. A suggestion would be to match Angel and VC funding, which will go a long way in elevating the startup economy --Sudhakar Raja, Founder and CEO at TRST Score, an HR Tech startup.
What salaried want from Union Budget 2023
Multiple experts and staffing firms have urged the government to tweak Section 80JJAA of the Income Tax Act of 1961. The section enables companies to claim deductions for the recruitment of new or additional employees.