Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Higher basic tax exemption limit, higher exemption from long-term gains tax on equity expected

Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates : Nirmala Sitharaman may lower rates under her new direct tax regime and could introduce revised slabs in the upcoming Union Budget, due on February 1, to make new direct tax regime more attractive. It is reported that the Finance Ministry is likely to reduce 30 percent and 25 percent tax rate under the new regime as part of its efforts to make people slowly shift to a tax regime with no exemptions.

Tax expectations: The

present tax slab has a basic exemption limit of ₹ 2.5 lakh for individual taxpayers, that has not seen any change since 2014-15. This essentially means individuals with income below this limit do not have to file their tax returns. This limit is expected to be increased to ₹ 5 lakh in the Budget 2023. Also India's taxpayers are hoping Nirmala Sitharaman willdouble standard deduction from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 1 lakh, keeping in mind the growing cost of living and rising inflation.

Income tax basics : While the new optional income tax scheme - announced in 2020 to make tax compliance simpler - offers lower headline taxation rates on annual income, experts say it is unattractive to many as it does not allow exemptions on housing rentals and insurance among other things. Income tax in the country is levied from a minimum individual earning of 500,000 rupees per year.