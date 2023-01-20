Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Exemptions for salaried class, sops for remote, gig work expected

Budget 2023 Expectations Live: The present tax slab and rates have remained unchanged since FY18. Taxpayers expect change in slabs this Budget, especially in the basic exemption limit. The government may reduce the 30 per cent and 25 per cent tax rate under the new regime. The Finance Ministry's aim is to make people slowly shift to a tax regime with no exemptions.
Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely balance populist measures with fiscal prudence in her budget speech, which is scheduled for Feb. 1. She is expected to target a fiscal deficit of about 5.9% of GDP, compared to 6.4% for the current year. The gap needs to be brought down to 4.5% by 2026. For individual taxpayers, a few good things may be in line:
Change in tax slabs, rate expected
The present tax slab and rates have remained unchanged since FY18. Taxpayers expect change in slabs this Budget, especially in the basic exemption limit. The government may reduce the 30 per cent and 25 per cent tax rate under the new regime. The Finance Ministry's aim is to make people slowly shift to a tax regime with no exemptions.
More exemptions and deductions
There is an expectation that the budget will give the salaried class more options for safe investments and tax reduction. Although Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, MD of HR consulting firm Core Integra, is not in favour of raising tax exemption thresholds, he said giving salaried people more options to invest will benefit both them and the government.
“As an illustration, raise the 80C exemption limit to Rs 15 lakh and provide 3- to 7-year investment options on cumulative interest, with the investment amount being exempt in the year of investment and the interest being exempt in the year of maturity,” he said.
Deductions such as 80C, 80D and education loans are utilised extensively by the middle-aged taxpayers who have the dual responsibility of looking after the health of aged parents and paying for their children’s higher education. The health situation, post-Covid, has become precarious with medicines, immunity boosters and healthcare costs on the rise. Hence it is necessary to increase both the limits for deduction under section 80D and also the kind of expenses that could be permitted as a deduction.
Sops for future workplaces
Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of edtech company Learnbay expects "Work from Home allowance" in Union Budget 2023. As businesses have been divided over the concept of moonlighting, Centre can also issue notification outlining the tax consequences of this aspect.
“There are no social security payments in India, as there are in the Western world. It would be excellent if the budget includes provisions to reassess the conditions of severance compensation in India and enforces some degree of uniformity for them to cater to the disturbance in the lives of these employees,” added Kumar.
Recently tech firms have been news for voluntary separation policies and not paying due severance amidst layoffs. As per Vikash Chandra, COO of tech career platform, Cutshort announcements surrounding notice period, severance, job retaining and support and regulation of layoffs should be made in the Union Budget 2023. Further guidelines surrounding work from home and hybrid workplaces can be expected.
Gig economy
Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO at TeamLease EdTech mentioned that with the budget announcements the government should take measures to simplify taxation processes for the gig workers.
The gig economy, which is expected to employ 23.5 million people by 2029–30 and account for almost 4 percent of all income in the nation, there are currently 7.7 million employees employed, according to a research recently released by NITI Aayog in June 2022.
Budget 2023 expectations live: Non-taxable limit on equity LTCG
Long-term capital gains (LTCG) from the sale of listed equity shares and units of equity-oriented mutual funds are taxable, if the gain exceeds Rs 1 lakh per annum.This provision was introduced through the 2018 Finance Act, to encourage investments in diversified assets beyond listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds.This category of long-term assets have enjoyed total tax exemption since 2004, since these transactions were subject to Securities Transaction Tax (STT).
While the withdrawal of STT appears unlikely, the expectation from retail investors is that the non-taxable limit of Rs 1 lakh per year could be increased to at least Rs 2 lakh.
Budget 2023 expectations: Shorter holding period for non-equity mutual funds
As against the current three categories of holding period, the expectation is that this will be simplified to at least two categories.
For instance, capital gain on listed shares is considered as long term, if the holding period is 12 months. REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) are categorised as long-term capital assets, if held for at least 36 months.
To bring parity into tax treatment, and for the computation of capital gains tax, the holding period for units of REITs and InvITs should be standardised at 12 months, instead of 36.
Budget 2023 expectations live: More spending on Railways, Jal Jeevan Mission
“We expect that spends for Railways and Jal Jeevan Mission will remain steady and considering the inflation factor, the allocation could even go up materially,” says Priyankar Biswas, Vice President and Equity Analyst at Nomura.In the Union Budget, railway forms about 15 percent of the capital expenditure by the Government, highlighted Amit Anwani, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.
He believes that the upcoming Budget would include a 12-15 percent YoY rise in railway-related capex. And the broader focus of the government would be revamping rail network, rail electrification, station redevelopment, Vande Bharat trains among other things, he added.
Even urban infrastructure is expected to be in focus, market participants said.
Will long-term capital gains exemption limit go up?
The exemption allowed for long-term capital gains on equity investments need to be further enhanced to account for inflation, rising income levels and to encourage more investors into equity markets, say analysts.
“Many times, investors are seen dabbling in stocks and units of equity mutual funds under the pretext of booking profit just because they are held for one year and 10 percent rate is applicable on long-term capital gains beyond the exemption limit of Rs 1 lakh. However, there is a need to encourage real long-term investing with suitable tax soaps,” said Nitesh Buddhadev, a chartered accountant and founder of Nimit Consultancy.
Budget 2023 expectations live: Senior citizens want more medical insurance deductions, tax-free pension
For senior citizens (individuals over 60 years of age) raising the basic exemption threshold from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, at par with that of very senior citizens (those over the age of 80 years) is a key demand. This is the limit up to which income is not subject to tax. In addition, there are several other needs that financial planners feel the finance minister ought to address in this Budget
Budget 2023 expectations: Will MFs be allowed to manage insurance money
The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has proposed that the Union Budget 2023-24 should allow fund houses to outsource their fund management activities to other market-linked instrument providers like insurance companies.