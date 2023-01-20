Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Exemptions for salaried class, sops for remote, gig work expected

Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely balance populist measures with fiscal prudence in her budget speech, which is scheduled for Feb. 1. She is expected to target a fiscal deficit of about 5.9% of GDP, compared to 6.4% for the current year. The gap needs to be brought down to 4.5% by 2026. For individual taxpayers, a few good things may be in line:

Change in tax slabs, rate expected

The present tax slab and rates have remained unchanged since FY18. Taxpayers expect change in slabs this Budget, especially in the basic exemption limit. The government may reduce the 30 per cent and 25 per cent tax rate under the new regime. The Finance Ministry's aim is to make people slowly shift to a tax regime with no exemptions.

More exemptions and deductions

There is an expectation that the budget will give the salaried class more options for safe investments and tax reduction. Although Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, MD of HR consulting firm Core Integra, is not in favour of raising tax exemption thresholds, he said giving salaried people more options to invest will benefit both them and the government.

“As an illustration, raise the 80C exemption limit to Rs 15 lakh and provide 3- to 7-year investment options on cumulative interest, with the investment amount being exempt in the year of investment and the interest being exempt in the year of maturity,” he said.

Deductions such as 80C, 80D and education loans are utilised extensively by the middle-aged taxpayers who have the dual responsibility of looking after the health of aged parents and paying for their children’s higher education. The health situation, post-Covid, has become precarious with medicines, immunity boosters and healthcare costs on the rise. Hence it is necessary to increase both the limits for deduction under section 80D and also the kind of expenses that could be permitted as a deduction.

Sops for future workplaces

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of edtech company Learnbay expects "Work from Home allowance" in Union Budget 2023. As businesses have been divided over the concept of moonlighting, Centre can also issue notification outlining the tax consequences of this aspect.

“There are no social security payments in India, as there are in the Western world. It would be excellent if the budget includes provisions to reassess the conditions of severance compensation in India and enforces some degree of uniformity for them to cater to the disturbance in the lives of these employees,” added Kumar.

Recently tech firms have been news for voluntary separation policies and not paying due severance amidst layoffs. As per Vikash Chandra, COO of tech career platform, Cutshort announcements surrounding notice period, severance, job retaining and support and regulation of layoffs should be made in the Union Budget 2023. Further guidelines surrounding work from home and hybrid workplaces can be expected.

Gig economy

Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO at TeamLease EdTech mentioned that with the budget announcements the government should take measures to simplify taxation processes for the gig workers.

The gig economy, which is expected to employ 23.5 million people by 2029–30 and account for almost 4 percent of all income in the nation, there are currently 7.7 million employees employed, according to a research recently released by NITI Aayog in June 2022.