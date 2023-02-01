 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 disconnected from people, states not getting their share of revenue: Amit Mitra

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:44 PM IST

Budget 2023: Mitra claimed that the Budget despite its promise to allow states to borrow more for infrastructure spending was in reality giving a go-by to the concept of federalism by not transferring promised resources to the states.

Amit Mitra, former finance minister of Bengal and well known economist on Wednesday expressed disappointment that the Union Budget did not address the issues of tackling unemployment and rising inflation, the two main problems facing the 'common man.'

Mitra, who is currently Principal Chief Adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister, in an interview to PTI, claimed that the Budget despite its promise to allow states to borrow more for infrastructure spending was in reality giving a go-by to the concept of federalism by not transferring promised resources to the states.

Experts from the interview:

Q: What is your biggest takeaway from this year's Union Budget?