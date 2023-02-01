English
    Budget 2023 disconnected from people, states not getting their share of revenue: Amit Mitra

    Budget 2023: Mitra claimed that the Budget despite its promise to allow states to borrow more for infrastructure spending was in reality giving a go-by to the concept of federalism by not transferring promised resources to the states.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 11:44 PM IST
    Not a word has been said in Budget 2023 about the unorganised sector, Amit Mitra said. (File image of Amit Mitra)

    Amit Mitra, former finance minister of Bengal and well known economist on Wednesday expressed disappointment that the Union Budget did not address the issues of tackling unemployment and rising inflation, the two main problems facing the 'common man.'

    Mitra, who is currently Principal Chief Adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister, in an interview to PTI, claimed that the Budget despite its promise to allow states to borrow more for infrastructure spending was in reality giving a go-by to the concept of federalism by not transferring promised resources to the states.

    Experts from the interview:

    Q: What is your biggest takeaway from this year's Union Budget?