 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023 decriminalises 3 provisions of CGST, increases monetary threshold for prosecution

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

The Finance Bill 2023 also seeks to rationalise the amounts involved for compounding offences under the CGST act

The Government has decriminalised three provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Act, 2017.

As per the Finance Bill 2023, which was introduced in Parliament after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman completed her Union Budget speech on February 1, the monetary threshold to prosecute persons for offences committed under the Act has been increased to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore.

Also read: Budget 2023: ITC cannot be claimed on goods/services used for CSR activities

Here are the offences under Section 132 of the CGST Act 2017 (which were punishable with imprisonment and fine) that have been decriminalised: