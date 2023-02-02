Budget 2023 decriminalises 3 provisions of CGST, increases monetary threshold for prosecution

The Government has decriminalised three provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Act, 2017.

As per the Finance Bill 2023, which was introduced in Parliament after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman completed her Union Budget speech on February 1, the monetary threshold to prosecute persons for offences committed under the Act has been increased to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore.

Here are the offences under Section 132 of the CGST Act 2017 (which were punishable with imprisonment and fine) that have been decriminalised:

Any person, who -- obstructs or prevents any officer in the discharge of his duties under this Act;

Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister -- tampers with or destroys any material evidence or documents; -- fails to supply any information which he is required to supply under CGST Act or supplies false information; Also read: Budget 2023: What’s cheaper and what’s costlier. Here is the full list Higher monetary threshold for prosecution Further, the 2023 Finance Bill has also raised the monetary threshold for launching prosecution against people violating provisions of the CGST Act to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore. However, this provision is not applicable for offences related to the issue of invoices without the supply of goods or services or both. Modification in threshold for compounding of offences Compounding is a mechanism where an offender is let off the hook after agreeing to pay a fine. However, under the Act, this option is not available when the maximum value of the default is Rs 1 crore and the minimum value of the default is Rs 10,000. The Finance Bill seeks to rationalise both the minimum and the maximum amount but does not mention the value.

