Budget 2023: Date and time; when and where to watch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

FM Sitharaman has said that the Budget 2023-24 will “set the template” for the next 25 years. Budget 2023-24 will be presented by FM Sitharaman on February 1, i.e, Wednesday. The budget presentation usually begins at around 11 AM.

The Union Budget team faces the need for faster fiscal consolidation over the medium term

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, 2023.  The Union Budget 2023-24 holds special significance as it is the last full budget of the present government ahead of the general elections to be held in mid-2024.

India’s Budget 2023 comes amidst a looming global recession, a prolonged war, and monetary tightening across countries as stubborn inflation refuses to die down.

Emphasizing the importance of the event, FM Sitharaman has said that the Budget 2023-24 will “set the template” for the next 25 years.

Experts expect the forthcoming budget to be more rural- and infra-focused. Industry bodies are rooting for a reduction in personal income rates for an increase in disposable incomes.

Budget 2023: Date and time

