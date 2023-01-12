Budget 2023: Date and time; when and where to watch

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, 2023. The Union Budget 2023-24 holds special significance as it is the last full budget of the present government ahead of the general elections to be held in mid-2024.

India’s Budget 2023 comes amidst a looming global recession, a prolonged war, and monetary tightening across countries as stubborn inflation refuses to die down.

Emphasizing the importance of the event, FM Sitharaman has said that the Budget 2023-24 will “set the template” for the next 25 years.

Experts expect the forthcoming budget to be more rural- and infra-focused. Industry bodies are rooting for a reduction in personal income rates for an increase in disposable incomes.

Budget 2023: Date and time

Budget 2023-24 will be presented by FM Sitharaman on February 1, i.e, Wednesday. The budget presentation usually begins at around 11 AM.

Unlike previous years, when the budget presentation was done on the first day of the start of the Budget session, this year's budget will be presented on the second day, as the Parliamentary session is expected to start on January 31. The finance minister will present the Economic Survey of India on January 31. Budget 2023: Where to watch Moneycontrol will exhaustively cover all aspects of the Budget on d-day, for mobile and desktop users. From budget live streaming to major highlights and expert analysis, we have got you covered on all the nitty-gritty of the major event. Besides Moneycontrol, all major television channels, including CNBC TV-18 and CNBC Aawaaz, will livestream the event. Check Moneycontrol's coverage of Budget 2023-24

