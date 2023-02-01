 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Controversial P-Notes find a clear pathway via GIFT IFSC

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

P-notes are issued by registered FPIs to clients who wish to participate in the Indian capital markets but are not keen on registering with the Indian markets directly.

The Union Budget 2023 cleared the way for Offshore Derivatives Instruments (ODIs) to make a strong comeback, albeit this comeback may be limited to the global financial hub of GIFT IFSC. The return of ODIs - commonly referred to as P-notes, becomes all the more prominent given the offensive that has been waged against them by the market regulator SEBI.

P-notes are issued by registered FPIs to clients who wish to participate in the Indian capital markets but are not keen on registering with the Indian markets directly. Between 2004 and 2014, P-Notes were all the rage and at their very peak touched an investment inflow record of Rs 4 lakh crore. However, with the market regulator taking a strong stance against them, these instruments have seen a perceptible fall in their popularity and participation.

The decisive development emerged In July 2017, when SEBI issued a circular partially restricting FPIs from issuing ODIs with derivatives as the underlying.

ODIs are actively issued in India currently with the qualification that they have equity, debt, and hybrid instruments as their underlying, and not derivatives.