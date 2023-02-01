Budget 2023: Controversial P-Notes find a clear pathway via GIFT IFSC

The Union Budget 2023 cleared the way for Offshore Derivatives Instruments (ODIs) to make a strong comeback, albeit this comeback may be limited to the global financial hub of GIFT IFSC. The return of ODIs - commonly referred to as P-notes, becomes all the more prominent given the offensive that has been waged against them by the market regulator SEBI.

P-notes are issued by registered FPIs to clients who wish to participate in the Indian capital markets but are not keen on registering with the Indian markets directly. Between 2004 and 2014, P-Notes were all the rage and at their very peak touched an investment inflow record of Rs 4 lakh crore. However, with the market regulator taking a strong stance against them, these instruments have seen a perceptible fall in their popularity and participation.

The decisive development emerged In July 2017, when SEBI issued a circular partially restricting FPIs from issuing ODIs with derivatives as the underlying.

ODIs are actively issued in India currently with the qualification that they have equity, debt, and hybrid instruments as their underlying, and not derivatives.

Now, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explicitly spelling out in her Budget speech that ODIs will be recognised as "valid contracts", there seems to be a re-kindling of hope for FPIs hoping to leverage ODIs as instruments for investing in Indian markets.

Religare Finvest case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Shivi Holdings The legal amendments on the way Currently, the income of non-residents on the transfer of ODIs entered into with an IFSC banking unit (IBU) is exempt under section 10 (4E) of the Income-tax Act. Income earned by IBU on such investments is taxed as capital gains, interest, and dividends under section 115AD of the Income Tax Act. After the payment of tax, the IBU passes such income to the ODI holders. As of now, the exemption is provided only on the transfer of ODIs and not on the distribution of income to non-resident ODI holders. Hence, this distributed income is taxed twice in India i.e. first when received by the IBU and secondly when the same income is distributed to non-resident ODI holders. Therefore, the Union Budget 2023 has proposed an amendment that will remove the inadvertent double taxation. The amendment will take effect from the first day of April and will apply to FY24 and other succeeding years.

