Budget 2023: Congress seeks discussion on China in Budget session of Parliament

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out if he is still "afraid" of China or still "loves" the country.

The Congress on Friday took serious note of a research paper presented at the DGP-IGP annual conference, alleging that it has exposed the government's "weak-kneed approach" towards China and demanded a discussion on the issue in the Budget session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, he said PM Modi's clean chit to China has been shredded into pieces by a Police Meet security paper, alleging that the Modi government's "continued denial" of Chinese illegal occupation and construction of infrastructure has emboldened China and compromised India's national security.

"The DGP-IGPs conference exposes the Modi government's 'weak-kneed approach towards China," he alleged, noting that the recent three-day conference attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval "ironically exposed Modi government's absolute apathy" to what was happening in eastern Ladakh at the LAC with China.