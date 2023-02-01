 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Confident about numbers but can’t land Boeing 747 on a helipad, says Finance Secretary Somanathan

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

According to Somanathan, the Centre reiterating its commitment to the fiscal deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP for 2025-26 should indicate that it has the means and the ability to reach it

Finance Secretary TV Somanathan has expressed confidence about the 2023-24 Budget numbers, saying they were realistic estimates and not conservative.

Speaking on February 1 at the post-Budget press conference, Somanathan said the Budget was “big” and things can go up and down.

“The revenue estimates in the Budget do not assume a buoyancy greater than 1 for the coming financial year. Gross taxes are expected to grow by the same 10.5 percent by which we have estimated the GDP to growth, which is slightly lower than the figure implied by the Economic Survey,” Somanathan said.

“If the experience of this year is repeated next year, then it (tax buoyancy) may in fact be more than 1,” he added.