Budget 2023: Centre to revive 50 airports to improve regional air connectivity

Rohit Vaid
Feb 01, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

The Central government proposes to enhance regional air connectivity by reviving 50 infrastructure facilities, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Wednesday.

In Budget 2023-24, which was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the minister proposed to revive 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advance landing groundings “for improving regional air connectivity”.

In recent years, the Centre has been improving regional air connectivity through its flagship scheme, UDAN, which focuses on connectivity between Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Boost for the UDAN scheme

The Economic Survey – 2023, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, had said the UDAN scheme has considerably enhanced regional connectivity through the opening of airports in India’s hinterland.