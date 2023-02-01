Budget 2023 booster for Indian toursim, Government to launch Dekho Apna Desh initiative to promote domestic tourism

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2023 in parliament today. The FM spoke on the Budget's push for the tourism sector in India.

As part of the challenge mode, 50 tourism destinations will be selected to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism, according to the FM.

There will be a push for the states to set up unity malls in some of the most prominent tourism sectors so as to promote and sell one district, one product, along with other handicraft products, the FM added.

The tourism sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship. promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with the active participation of states' convergence of government programs and public-private partnership, said FM.

Speaking on the government's push towards the tourism sector, Gunjan Prabhakaran, Partner & Leader- Indirect Tax, BDO India, said, "Union Budget 23-24 turns out to be a much-awaited relief for the battered tourism sector. Specific focus on this sector will help this industry rebound."