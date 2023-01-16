 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Big capex spending on the cards to fight global economic slowdown

Jan 16, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman may not let go of the momentum on the capex spending front as India continues its focus on accelerating economic growth and continue as a magnate for global investors amid macroeconomic headwinds.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could unveil big spending plans in the Modi government’s last full-year Budget as the Indian economy tries to ward off dangers emanating from the global economic slowdown. The spending push is critical for crowding in private investment that could see some hesitancy as the pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal.  The government is expected to continue with its plan to ramp up capital expenditure in the upcoming Budget 2023-24 with special focus on states’ spending on capital assets.

This is in line with the previous Budget that saw a bumper hike in Centre’s capex plans aimed at pump priming the economy reeling from the COVID shock.

DBS Bank’s Radhika Rao expects capex to rise to Rs 9-9.5 lakh crore in Budget 2023-24 with special focus on states in terms of capex support.

The FY23 Budget had seen a more than 13 per cent hike in spending over the previous Budget.

Hike in capex doesn’t mean that the fiscal consolidation plan will be tinkered with. Analysts will be more focused on the quality of spending rather than the quantity, Rao feels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with finance ministry officials this week to finalise the plan.