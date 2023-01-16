Budget 2023: Big capex spending on the cards to fight global economic slowdown

Capex push is likely to continue in Budget 2023 to aid economic growth.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could unveil big spending plans in the Modi government’s last full-year Budget as the Indian economy tries to ward off dangers emanating from the global economic slowdown. The spending push is critical for crowding in private investment that could see some hesitancy as the pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal. The government is expected to continue with its plan to ramp up capital expenditure in the upcoming Budget 2023-24 with special focus on states’ spending on capital assets.

This is in line with the previous Budget that saw a bumper hike in Centre’s capex plans aimed at pump priming the economy reeling from the COVID shock.

DBS Bank’s Radhika Rao expects capex to rise to Rs 9-9.5 lakh crore in Budget 2023-24 with special focus on states in terms of capex support.

The FY23 Budget had seen a more than 13 per cent hike in spending over the previous Budget.

Hike in capex doesn’t mean that the fiscal consolidation plan will be tinkered with. Analysts will be more focused on the quality of spending rather than the quantity, Rao feels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with finance ministry officials this week to finalise the plan.

The government is expected to meet this year’s fiscal deficit target on the back of tax buoyancy even as the disinvestment receipts fail to meet the targets.

The Centre is likely to keep next fiscal’s divestment plan reasonable. It is expected to not tinker with taxes especially at a time when the nominal GDP is cooling with both real GDP and inflation coming down.

Bibek Debroy, chairman of PM’s Economic Advisory Council, emphasised on the multiplier effects of the capital expenditure. Higher capex helps in crowding in private investments.

“The challenge before the finance minister, the challenge before anyone making the budget, is to ensure that that capital expenditure continues because that capital expenditure is necessary to directly trigger private investments and indirectly to even trigger consumption,” Bibek Debroy, chairman of Economic Advisory Council to PM, said.

The government is also expected to announce sops that will help in propelling private investment further. It could ease some of the compliances to aid manufacturing. There could be an extension to the concessional 15% tax for new manufacturing companies in order to boost the sector.