Budget 2023: Big bonanza for senior citizens

Moneycontrol PF Team
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Budget 2023 has increased the maximum permissible investment in the senior citizen savings scheme, a popular investment among the elderly. The post office monthly income scheme, too, has been made more attractive

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Budget 2023 has enhanced the attractiveness of two important financial investments popular with senior citizens.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman doubled the maximum limit under the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh. The scheme offers assured interest of 8 percent per annum. The interest is paid quarterly.

Additionally, the investment limit under the popular Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) has been raised to Rs 9 lakh from Rs 4.5 lakh. In case of joint accounts held in POMIS, the investment limit has been hiked to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 9 lakh. The scheme pays monthly interest at the rate of 7.1 percent per annum.

Additional benefits