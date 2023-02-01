Budget 2023: Autos, real estate, consumer stocks rally as FM announces tax relief

In a major boost to consumption, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the rebate limit on personal income tax to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh under the new regime. The move will ensure more money in the hands of consumers and improve demand across sectors, experts said.

Following the announcement, the Nifty Auto gained over a percent, with Bharat Forge, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors rallying between 1 and3 percent.

The Nifty India Consumption index also gained over a percent. Trent, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer, Page Industries, Asian Paints and Dabur were between 1.5 and 5 percent. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent of Nykaa, gained 2.45 percent.

The Nifty Realty was up 1.87 percent, with Oberoi Realty, Lodha, Brigade Enterprises and DLF, emerging as yop gainers, trading 2-3 percent higher. The index also got a boost from an increase in allocation for the PM Awas Yojana.

S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary rallied 1.24 percent. Vishal Fabrics, Marathon Realty and Indian Hotels were the top gainers here.

Over the year, consumer companies have been dealing with margin contraction under high raw material cost pressures and lower volume offtake in an inflationary environment.Follow our live blog for the latest Budget 2023 updates

"The rationalisation of the personal income tax structure is expected to lead to two things - raise disposable incomes for the middle class, particularly younger taxpayers, and transition the taxpayers to the new tax regime with minimal exemptions and lower and simpler tax slabs. This is expected to give a moderate boost to domestic consumption," Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer, Acuité Ratings & Research, said.

Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of TeamLease HRtech, concurred. "The reform makes complete sense considering inflation. It'll make India stronger with an accelerated growth path," he said.Follow our live blog for all the market action