English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Autos, real estate, consumer stocks rally as FM announces tax relief

    Over the past year, consumer companies have been dealing with margin contraction under high raw material cost pressures and lower volume offtake amid inflationary environment

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

    In a major boost to consumption, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the rebate limit on personal income tax to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh under the new regime. The move will ensure more money in the hands of consumers and improve demand across sectors, experts said.

    Following the announcement, the Nifty Auto gained over a percent, with Bharat Forge, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors rallying between 1 and3 percent.

    The Nifty India Consumption index also gained over a percent. Trent, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer, Page Industries, Asian Paints and Dabur were between 1.5 and 5 percent. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent of Nykaa, gained 2.45 percent.

    The Nifty Realty was up 1.87 percent, with Oberoi Realty, Lodha, Brigade Enterprises and DLF, emerging as yop gainers, trading 2-3 percent higher. The index also got a boost from an increase in allocation for the PM Awas Yojana.