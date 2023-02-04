Budget 2023 Analysis Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's all budget proposals decoded

Budget 2023 Analysis Live: FM Sitharaman's exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi
- Rahul Joshi: Your Budget was very well received by the markets. In fact, while you were speaking, the markets were really going up. But the rout in Adani stocks somewhat spoiled the party. With a general nervousness in the market, how does your Government see this?
- FM Sitharaman: I look at the Budget for having covered all the sections of the society. And it was the detailing which has consumed a lot of time in preparation of this Budget. Details is what has brought the difference in touching so many different sectors and segments of our society. Therefore, if it's being received very well, I'm glad. But of course, that motivates me to be able to now take it upon myself to better implement it down to the last person. So I would think the immediate impact of the Budget and subsequent to whatever reason it traded back before closing, I think in the next few days the budget's impact will still continue to hold the markets high.