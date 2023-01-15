 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Amendments to competition law likely in Budget session

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

The ministry is implementing the Competition Act, IBC and the Companies Act, and amendments to these laws are expected this year.

The government is expected to propose amendments to the competition law after taking into consideration various suggestions of a Parliamentary panel, in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, according to a senior official.

Besides, discussions are going on with respect to amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as well as the Companies Act, 2013.

The official also said that the corporate affairs ministry is examining a Parliamentary panel's suggestions on having a new digital competition law.

A bill to amend the competition law was introduced in Parliament on August 5 last year and was later referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. The panel tabled its report on December 13 last year and the ministry will now be coming up with an amendment bill after taking into consideration various recommendations of the committee.

The senior official said the bill to amend the competition law is expected in the Budget session of Parliament.