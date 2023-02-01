Budget 2023: Allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles owned by central govt, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she has allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles owned by central government, and states will also be supported in replacing old vehicles and ambulances.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening the economy.

The minister also said that coastal shipping will be promoted as the energy efficient and lower cost mode of transport, both for passengers and freight, through PPP mode with viability gap funding.

Recently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said more than nine lakh vehicles, owned by central and state governments, transport corporations and public sector undertakings, that are older than 15 years will go off the road from April 1 and new vehicles will replace them.

According to a recent notification by the road transport and highways ministry, from April 1, all vehicles owned by central and state governments, including buses owned by transport corporations and public sector undertakings, that are older than 15 years will be de-registered and scrapped.

The rule shall not apply to the special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for the defence of the country and for the maintenance of law and order and internal security, the notification had said.