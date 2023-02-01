English
    Budget 2023: Allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles owned by central govt, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she has allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles owned by central government, and states will also be supported in replacing old vehicles and ambulances.

    Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening the economy.

    The minister also said that coastal shipping will be promoted as the energy efficient and lower cost mode of transport, both for passengers and freight, through PPP mode with viability gap funding.

    Recently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said more than nine lakh vehicles, owned by central and state governments, transport corporations and public sector undertakings, that are older than 15 years will go off the road from April 1 and new vehicles will replace them.