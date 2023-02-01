 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: A quick guide to the Union Budget

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the new income tax regime more attractive by allowing standard deductions and widening the tax slabs.

The last full budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman before general elections are held next year brought joy to the salaried, middle class and pensioners, as income taxes were lowered for those opting for the new tax regime. The finance minister also made the new income tax regime more attractive by allowing standard deductions and widening the tax slabs. The rich, too, got some relief as the highest surcharge was reduced, lowering their tax liability.

However, there was no change to the capital gains tax regime, a key ask of market participants and issuers of various financial instruments. There was no attempt to simplify the capital tax regime either, considered among the most complicated in the world.

Here’s a quick guide to the tax announcements in Budget 2023.

Personal Income Tax