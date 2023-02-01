Budget 2023: A quick guide to the Union Budget

The last full budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman before general elections are held next year brought joy to the salaried, middle class and pensioners, as income taxes were lowered for those opting for the new tax regime. The finance minister also made the new income tax regime more attractive by allowing standard deductions and widening the tax slabs. The rich, too, got some relief as the highest surcharge was reduced, lowering their tax liability.

However, there was no change to the capital gains tax regime, a key ask of market participants and issuers of various financial instruments. There was no attempt to simplify the capital tax regime either, considered among the most complicated in the world.

Here’s a quick guide to the tax announcements in Budget 2023.

Personal Income Tax

- The new tax regime, which is an exemption-free regime, has been made the default option. However, taxpayers have the option of continuing under the old regime. Those opting for the new tax regime may find their tax liability lowered following the rejig of tax slabs.

- The tax structure in the new personal income tax regime, introduced in Budget 2020 with six slabs, has been reduced to five, after increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh at present and widening the tax slabs. Income of Rs 15 lakh will henceforth attract 20 percent against the current 25 percent.

- Individual taxpayers with a total income of up to Rs 7 lakh will not need to pay any tax after availing the rebate allowed under both the old and new regimes. This limit is Rs 5 lakh at present.

- The budget has also allowed a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 to salaried individuals, and a deduction from family pensions up to Rs 15,000 to those opting for the new tax regime. At present, these deductions are allowed only under the old regime.

- The highest surcharge rate has been lowered to 25 percent from 37 percent in the new tax regime. This will lower the maximum personal income tax rate to 39 percent from 42.74 percent.

- The limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on the retirement of non-government salaried employees is to increase to Rs 25 lakh. It is Rs 3 lakh currently.

Other changes in the direct taxes

- Deduction from capital gains on investing in a residential house under sections 54 and 54F is to be capped at Rs 10 crore to better target tax concessions and exemptions. This is a setback for high-value transactions.

- Similarly, income tax exemption on proceeds of insurance policies with very high value is to be limited.

- The minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for TDS to be removed and taxability relating to online gaming to be clarified. It is proposed to provide for TDS and taxability on net winnings at the time of withdrawal or at the end of the financial year.

- Conversion of gold into electronic gold receipts and vice versa is not to be treated as a capital gain.

- TDS rate to be reduced from 30 percent to 20 percent on the taxable portion of EPF withdrawal in non-PAN cases.

- Income from market-linked debentures to be taxed.

- Micro enterprises with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore and certain professionals with a turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh will be allowed to avail of the benefit of presumptive taxation. The limits have been enhanced to Rs 3 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively, for taxpayers whose cash receipts are no more than 5 percent of the total gross receipts/turnover.

- New cooperatives that commence manufacturing activities by March 31, 2024 will be allowed the benefit of a lower tax rate of 15 percent, which is currently available to new manufacturing companies.

- Period of tax benefits to funds relocating to IFSC, GIFT City extended till March 31, 2025

- Carry-forward of losses on strategic disinvestment, including that of IDBI Bank, to be allowed.

- Agniveer Fund to be provided EEE status. The payment received from the Agniveer Corpus Fund by Agniveers enrolled in the Agnipath Scheme, 2022, proposed to be exempt from taxes. Deduction in the computation of total income is proposed to be allowed to an Agniveer on the contribution made by him or the Central Government to his Seva Nidhi account.

Changes in indirect taxes

- National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes revised upwards by about 16 percent.

- The number of basic customs duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture has been reduced to 13 from 21.

- Minor changes have been made in basic customs duties, cesses and surcharges on some items, including toys, bicycles, automobiles and naphtha.

- Excise duty exempted on GST-paid compressed biogas contained in blended compressed natural gas.

- Customs duty on camera lens and its inputs/parts for use in the manufacture of camera modules of cellular mobile phones reduced to zero; concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries extended by another year.

- Basic customs duty reduced on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 percent.

- Basic customs duty on electric kitchen chimneys increased to 15 percent from 7.5 percent.

- Basic customs duty on heat coil for manufacture of electric kitchen chimneys reduced to 15 percent from 20 percent.

Legislative Changes in Customs Laws

Central GST Act to be amended

(a) to raise the threshold tax amount to launch prosecution under GST from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore

(b) to reduce the compounding amount from the present range of 50-150 percent of the tax amount to 25-100 percent

(c) to decriminalise certain offences

(d) to restrict filing of returns/statements to a maximum period of three years from the due date of filing of the relevant return/statement; and to enable unregistered suppliers and composition taxpayers to provide intra-state supply of goods through e-commerce operators.