 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Daily Voice | Ahead of Budget 2023, this investment advisor spots 6 sectors that government may focus on

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Budget 2023 is likely to focus on capital expenditure as a growth driver and give an impetus to manufacturing while continuing with the post-pandemic fiscal consolidation.

Sonam Srivastava is the Founder of Wright Research

Budget 2023 is likely to focus on capital expenditure as a growth driver and give an impetus to manufacturing while continuing with the post-pandemic fiscal consolidation, Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research told Moneycontrol in an interview.

In the upcoming Union Budget, she believes the finance minister will try to boost capital expenditure from the current 2.9 percent GDP to nearly 3.5 percent.

The co-founder of Wright Research, with over nine years of experience in quantitative research and portfolio management, expects manufacturing, capital goods, defence, sustainability, railways, and public sector banks sectors to continue to be in the spotlight. Edited excerpts:

Since it is the last full-fledged budget of the current government before the general elections in 2024, do you think it will be a populist budget?

Budget 2023 is likely to focus on capital expenditure as a growth driver and give an impetus to manufacturing while continuing with the post-pandemic fiscal consolidation. The finance minister will try to boost capital expenditure from the current 2.9 percent GDP to nearly 3.5 percent.

She might also rationalise personal income-tax rates to lift demand. The focus will also be to improve the ease of doing business. The Budget is expected to continue focusing on domestic manufacturing revival, and PLI schemes for labour-intensive sectors are likely. Most importantly, instead of going populist, the Budget is expected to continue to focus on post-Covid fiscal consolidation and focus on divestment and reduction of subsidies.