Budget 2023: Will the government use fiscal war chest, spend big in a pre-election budget?

Neha Dave

Budget 2023-24 is likely to be juggling act to meet the twin needs of capex and fiscal consolidation

The strategy would be to take no risks (going silent on big reforms, disinvestment/privatisation) and play a defensive game (fiscal consolidation).
Highlights The forthcoming budget will be a pre-election one The fiscal deficit for 2022-23 is likely to be met But the deficit remains elevated The finance minister will have to balance populism with fiscal consolidation The government's focus on capex will continue The government must ensure that its borrowing programme does not crowd out private credit and exert upward pressure on yields There is a lot to look for in every budget. But the upcoming budget 2023-24 is special, being the last full one before the...

