Budget 2023-24: US pharma industry seeks R&D policy for India's pharmaceutical sector

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, the US pharma industry has said that India should come out with a research and development policy for its pharmaceutical sector.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 before parliament on February 1.

It is time that the government of India comes out with a research and development policy for the pharmaceutical sector, Karun Rishi, president of USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC) told PTI.

Based out of Boston, the USAIC for the last 16 years has been organising the India-US health care summit which is attended by the whos who of the pharma sector from both India and the United States.

In the BioPharma sector, the budget should aim to move up the value chain driven by research and development. Right policy push can provide India the fuel to become the R&D hub of the world, Rishi said in response to a question.

Read More

For national security and stabilising the global supply chain, the budget should incentivise R&D and manufacturing, especially enhancing API (active pharma ingredients) manufacturing in India, he asserted.

Observing that in the midst of a global downturn, India is a bright spot, he said Sitharaman and her team should focus on growth strategies, increasing public expenditure on healthcare, capacity building, skills development and employment creation.