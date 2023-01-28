English
    Budget 2023-24: US pharma industry seeks R&D policy for India's pharmaceutical sector

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 before parliament on February 1.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

    Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, the US pharma industry has said that India should come out with a research and development policy for its pharmaceutical sector.

    It is time that the government of India comes out with a research and development policy for the pharmaceutical sector, Karun Rishi, president of USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC) told PTI.

    Based out of Boston, the USAIC for the last 16 years has been organising the India-US health care summit which is attended by the whos who of the pharma sector from both India and the United States.