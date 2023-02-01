Budget 2023 memes LIVE Updates: viral memes, jokes, social media reactions

Investment banker-turned comedian Vikram Poddar's Budget 2023 wishlist. Read more here.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government on February 1 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Like the last two years, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. The budget presentation, as per tradition, will begin at 11 AM in parliament. As is the case with any highly-anticipated event, there are memes on this year’s budget
Here are the memes and jokes on Budget 2023:
Investment banker-turned comedian Vikram Poddar's Budget 2023 wishlist. Read more here.
What will get cheaper? What will become more expensive? The wait is on.
Families doing the math a week before budget is announced:#Memes #DailyMemes #Budget #Budget2023 #UnionBudget2023 #UnionBudget pic.twitter.com/FEBZQHucho— 5paisa (@5paisa) January 30, 2023
Budget 2023: The public is expecting the government to hike income tax exemption limit and legalise PAN as a single business identity, among other announcements. Here's a meme capturing their wait for favourable announcements:
Middle class waiting for budget#BudgetSession #Memes pic.twitter.com/njrBF1tLiv— Mohammad sameer (@Sameer_Abrham) January 31, 2023
Follow Moneycontrol's full and real-time coverage of the Budget here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol’s live blog on reactions to the 2023 Budget. We will cover social media activity on the big day.