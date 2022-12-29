 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023-24 | Meet the team behind the numbers

Mrigank Dhaniwala & Siddharth Upasani
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

Moneycontrol profiles Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her panel of experts entrusted with drafting the annual financial statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration will, on February 1, 2023, present its last full Union Budget before the 2024 General Elections. The Budget will come amid a raft of glad tidings domestically — India is the fastest-growing G20 economy, inflation has come off, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to call a pause on interest rate hikes.

However, the global economic outlook remains dark, with the West and China slowing, and geopolitical uncertainties persisting into 2023. This may hurt investor confidence and worsen India’s external balance of trade.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her number crunchers in North Block, who have had to navigate the stormy COVID-19 pandemic years, will yet again need to tread a fine line, needing to choose between stimulating growth and containing inflation and external risks in the year before the general election.

Here is the team that is preparing Budget 2023-24:

Nirmala Sitharaman