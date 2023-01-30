English
    Budget 2023-24 I Higher tax deductions, relief on capital gains top homebuyers’ wish list

    Budget 2023: The finance minister should double the tax deduction allowed on home loan interest to Rs 4 lakh and bring taxability of gain on the sale of property at par with that of listed shares

    Harpreet Singh and Naveen Gupta

    By 2030, the Indian real estate (RE) market is likely to be worth $1 trillion and will contribute 13 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025, according to NITI Aayog. The sector will be driven by rapid urbanisation as Indian cities grow over the decade. However, the surge in global commodity prices has increased the cost of construction substantially. A rise in the cost of living and interest rates on home loans has further reduced affordability. The policymakers can fuel the growth of the RE sector and relieve the stress on the pockets of homebuyers by providing certain taxation reliefs, some of which have been discussed here.

    Personal tax relief measures

    The deduction of interest on housing loans may be increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, in sync with the market realities considering the ticket size of loans vis-à-vis property cost and the rising interest rates on home loans due to gradual tightening of monetary policy by the RBI. With regard to the repayment of the principal portion, the existing deduction, capped at Rs 1.5 lakh and comprising multiple investments (Provident Fund, Term Deposits etc.), needs to be significantly increased.