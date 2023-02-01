Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her fifth Budget, says this budget hopes to build on foundations set in previous budgets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.

This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said.

This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.

(With PTI inputs)