Budget 2023-24: Ayushman Bharat allocated Rs 7,200 crore

Feb 01, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Budget 2023-24: The allocation for Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest government-funded health assurance scheme, is 12 percent higher than Rs 6,412 crore allotted in FY23

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023-24 increased the allocation for Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to Rs 7200 crore, while Rs 646 crore has been allocated for the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Sitharaman also announced that the union government will launch a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia in India by 2047.

"It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas, and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments," Sitharaman told parliament.

