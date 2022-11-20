Budget 2023-24: CII recommends reduction in personal income tax rates, pace up PSU privatisation

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on November 20 laid down key recommendations for the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24. In its pre-budget proposals, the industry body stated that the Centre should reduce rates of personal income tax to increase disposable incomes and revive the demand.

In the previous Budget 2022, in her speech Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not have much to offer to the salaried class as she did not announce any change in personal income tax slabs or rates.

Moreover, CII also added that the government should look at reducing the 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on select consumer durables.

It also added that in order to meet the divestment target set by government, it should bring pace to PSU privatisation process in the next fiscal.

In terms of raising capital, the industry body recommended the government to raise capital spending to 3.3-3.4 percent of country's gross domestic product (GDP) in next financial year 2023-2024 from 2.9 percent currently with an aim to increase it further to 3.8-3.9 percent by FY25.

Apart from these, the industry body gave its recommendations on a range of issues such as green and rural infrastructure projects, subsides such as fuel and fertilizers, and more.

Govt should reduce rates of personal income tax to increase disposable incomes and revive the demand



Reduce 28 percent GST rate on select consumer durables



Expedite rural infrastructure projects for facilitating employment generation



Raise capital spending to 3.3-3.4 percent of GDP in FY24 from 2.9 percent currently with an aim to increase it further to a 3.8-3.9 percent by FY25



Increase outlays on green infrastructure such as renewables along with traditional infrastructure like roads, railways, and ports



For financing infrastructure, there is a need to deepen corporate bond market, prioritizing a package for large play of urban municipal bonds, launching of a Blended Finance Star Multiplier program for sustainability projects with an allocation Rs 10,000 crore, among others



Need clear roadmap to bring down fiscal deficit to 6.0 percent of GDP in FY24 and to 4.5 percent by FY26



Need to meet the disinvestment target, and to bring pace to PSU privatisation



Need to curtail nonpriority expenditure by rationalizing subsides such as fuel and fertilizers



Non-merit subsidies unsustainable, comprise a staggering 5.7 percent of GDP, of which 1.6 percent is from Centre and 4.1 percent from states



CII also suggests that no arrests or detention should take place in civil cases unless criminalization in business has been proved beyond doubt



Sunset date for commencing manufacture under Section 115BAB of the income tax Act should be extended from current 31 March 2024 till 31 March 2025

The minister would hold virtual meetings on November 21 in three groups with industry chambers, infrastructure sector and environment experts seeking suggestions for the 2023-24 Budget making from stakeholders. The budget for the next year will have to address critical issues of high inflation, boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8 percent-plus growth path. It will be the fifth budget of the Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman, and the last full budget before the general elections slated in April-May 2024.

