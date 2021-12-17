Budget 2022 | Levels of fiscal consolidation key for foreign investors, says Emkay Wealth’s Joseph Thomas

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management

The government will continue its infrastructure push in the upcoming Budget, believes Emkay Wealth Management’s Head of Research Joseph Thomas. The progress made in this one segment alone could define the future expansion of the Indian economy, he said.

Playing on the lines of infra theme, the former Currency Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the RBI’s Department of External Investments and Operations, Thomas remains bullish on housing finance companies.

And with the pandemic-induced focus on the healthcare and well-being space, he says prospects of the diagnostics space look promising for the next five to ten years.

Here are the edited excerpts of the interview:

Q. Do you expect big bang reforms from the upcoming Union Budget? What are you looking forward to?

The accent on infrastructure is something that is likely to be carried forward as a priority from the earlier Budgets. The progress that we make in this one segment alone would define the future economic expansion to a large extent. One of the things that even foreign investors would be looking forward to is the level of fiscal consolidation that is proposed to be achieved. The glidepath to normalization will be eagerly watched as it is the cornerstone to building stable fundamentals.

Q. Since housing is directly linked to infrastructure, are you bullish on anything in this space, especially after the exuberance in real estate stocks the past year?

Housing is essentially a part of the infrastructure efforts, which are expected to continue uninterrupted. We believe housing finance companies could do well due to the pick-up in the realty sector, and all the other allied sectors may also show better growth in the next one year.

Q. What about the healthcare space? Since it is expected to remain in focus due to Omicron, do you have any bets here?

The entire range of pharma, healthcare, diagnostics and hospitals have been in focus since the pandemic hit. The valuations were quite attractive for the sector as a whole pre-pandemic. But since the pandemic-induced rally, we saw some correction as well.

The growing awareness towards preventive healthcare will continue to support the diagnostics sector. We believe that the prospects of this sector could stay intact over the next five to ten years, in terms of growth and profitability.

Q. With the formation of the bad bank, do you see the sector’s NPA woes behind?

The immediate impact of the bad bank is that it has a role in relieving the bank of some of the bad assets. This frees capital for the banks and will help them lend more. The recovery rate of NPAs would be close to 20% or 25%, but not better than that based on available reports and studies. There is also the issue of more funding that should come from the government for the bad bank to be more viable.

Private Banks are all reasonably priced and the top banks in this category are a good bet under the current circumstances with growing digitalization and focus on retail credit. The top three or four PSU banks could also be useful choices for the portfolio.

Q. With Air India divestment done and LIC soon to be listed, how do you think BPCL and Concor’s sale will pan out? Do you see value in the PSU space?

Post the disinvestment in Air India, it is expected that the process would be expedited for BPCL and Concor along with LIC, which may get divested this fiscal. This will not only bolster the government’s finances from non-debt receipts but also help in partly achieving its budget targets.

As these transactions are dependent on multiple factors, with market conditions and resistance from trade unions being the critical ones, the exact timeline can be difficult to predict when it comes to PSUs.

However, PSUs do offer value, especially when it comes to the healthy dividend yields. Having said that, the government ownership discount will continue to be there, and they may not enjoy the multiples enjoyed by their private counterparts.

Q. Now that the aviation sector will start heating up again, what would you watch out for? Should Indigo and Spicejet be worried with Air India, Akasa and Jet Airways soon in the skies?

The competition is definitely going to heat up, but when it comes to aviation, the focus is more on expanding the pie rather than only eating into each other’s market share. The infrastructure focus of the government has led to expansion of capacities of existing airports as well as approvals for greenfield projects.

There was a recent announcement by the aviation ministry that it has received in-principle approval to operationalise 21 greenfield airport projects across India. With a substantial part of the population still being first-time-flyers, the opportunity for the aviation industry is immense.

But rising crude prices and the overhang of the pandemic will be the near-term headwinds.

Q. Do you think investors will get a reprieve in terms of a higher exemption limit from tax on capital gains?

It is less likely that there will be any major measures on the taxation front. Also, this may not be an opportune time to modify any taxes or tax rates, or enhance the benefits, as growth is just setting in after the pandemic and the associated distress. Generally, any major tax measures including concessions are effected in normal economic conditions.

Q. An expert from a foreign brokerage recently said that we could see Nifty down by up to 1000 points until the Budget. Where do you see the Nifty at the end of January?

A fall of 1000 points would mean a 5% correction, which is quite normal, especially after a protracted rally that saw indices hitting record highs. The market was busy pricing in future earnings and at some point in time some investors could book profits. The current downward move may see the index trending lower still, but as the Budget expectations build up gradually, the market could see some positives and hold current levels.

Q. FIIs have largely been sellers in 2021; do you see the trend reversing?

FIIs have been net sellers not because of any major negative factors about the domestic economy. It was largely driven by global factors. Historically, during liquidity expansion so see money flowing into emerging markets in search of high risk–high return investments. This inflow is liquidity induced and directed by the objective of earning higher returns in a short period.

Naturally, such funds would move back as economic conditions change and liquidity tightening measures are initiated by central banks.

The US Dollar has been strengthening against emerging market currencies supported by asset movements into the US Dollar.

Moreover, on a relative basis, domestic market valuations look expensive, which is also due to other markets becoming cheaper due to local factors. The outflows from FIIs may cease and some inflows may start happening by mid-2022, when there will be more clarity on the direction of policies by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is not, and shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy or an offer to purchase any securities, nor should it be deemed to be an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to purchase or sell any investment product or service. Emkay Wealth expressly disclaims any liability or loss incurred by any person who acts on the information, ideas or strategies discussed herein.