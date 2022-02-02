Budget 2022 | PM Modi’s Budget Pitch: Big plans for villages, farmers

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers and leaders and highlighted his views on Budget 2022.

· Modi said that the world of tomorrow will not be the same as it was before the pandemic. The world wants to see a large, democratic, diverse nation like India to be stronger than before.

· India must speed the pace of change and evolution, get atmanirbhar (self-reliant) soon. Atmanirbhar India should be a founding stone for modern India.

· Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness. Budget 2022 has been praised by those who understand the economy

· The decisions of the last seven years have led to the expansion of India's economy. India's GDP has grown from Rs 1.10 lakh crore to Rs 2.30 lakh crore in seven years.

· In 2013-14, public investment was at just Rs 1.87 lakh crore. In this year's budget, the government has pegged it at Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

· Despite Covid, India has attracted the world's attention in a special way. India's economic indicators have improved significantly, the fundamentals are robust. Budget 2022 will strengthen this further.

· There are several proposals to link rivers in this budget, which will ensure water security for rural India and farmers.

· Many border villages are potential hubs to attract tourists. Budget 2022 has provisions for the Vibrant Village Programme which will help such villages. The need of the hour is to modernise farming and make it chemical-free. Drones can be the new companion of India's farmers.

·Parvatmala will provide modern connectivity and infrastructure in the Himalayan region. This will smoothen access to the hills for tourists, pilgrims and, most importantly, for the defence forces.

· The government has taken steps to build a 2,500 km long Natural Farming corridor. In the first phase, it will be implemented in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal around the river Ganga. It will be a complete ecosystem.

· Optic fibre will soon cover all villages in India. 5G will enable new services in rural India, especially smart transportation

· The budget for PM Gram Sadak Yojana has been increased by 36 percent. Indian Railways is also set to make special provisions to benefit small farmers.

· In 2014, the nation had 90,000 km of national highways which were built in the last 70 years. In the last seven years, the government has created 50,000 km of national highways. Under PM Gati Shakti, thousands of kilometres of new national highways will be created.